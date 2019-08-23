Vizag-Vijayawada UDAY Express launch likely next week

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The much-awaited UDAY (Utkrisht Double Decker Air Conditioned Yatri) Express between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada will be officially launched next week by the Ministry of Railways. The air- conditioned chair car train, with nine passenger coaches and two power cars, will ply five days a week. The train service has been envisioned as a ‘luxury’ train service for business travellers. According to Indian Railways, UDAY Express will cater to the “busiest routes” and increase carrying capacity by 40%.

For many years, there have been several requests to the Railway Board by passengers and political leaders for launching such a service between Vizag and Vijaywada. In 2017 budget, a proposal was made for sanctioning UDAY Express to the Waltair Division. Once the proposal was accepted by the Ministry of Railways, the coaches were manufactured at the Railway Coach Factory, Kapurthala, Punjab, but there was a delay in getting permission from the Commissioner of Railway Safety to bring them to Visakhapatnam. Finally, they reached the city in July. Again, there has been some suspense over its launch.

“We are preparing to launch the service any time, though there is no official confirmation of the date. It is likely to be flagged off by the end of August,” said a senior official. According to reliable sources, Waltair Division officials are making arrangements for the trial run of the train and launch services officially next week.