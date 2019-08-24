45,888 engineering, pharmacy seats vacant in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 45,888 engineering and pharmacy seats of the total 1,06,203 convener quota seats have been remained vacant after the final phase of EAMCET counselling. Under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota, only 4,092 of the available 9,566 seats have been filled. As many as 562 seats in engineering stream in the State Universities and 41,023 seats in private colleges have remained vacant. In Pharmacy, of the total 3,925 seats in convenor quota, only 192 seats have been filled.

In Pharma-D category, only 17 seats have been filled of the total 587. As many as 11,643 seats remained vacant in Mechanical Engineering. There were no takers for 3D Animation and Graphics course. Metallurgy and meteorology, automobile engineering, food technology and mining have registered less intake. Computer Science and Engineering, and Electronic and Communications registered good intake — 19,319 and 17,887 respectively.