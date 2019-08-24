Andhra Kesari’s birth anniversary celebrated with grandeur

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Minister for Forests and Environment, Science and Technology and Energy Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, District Collector Pola Bhaskar, other public leaders and district officials paid floral tributes to Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu’s statue on his 148th birth anniversary at the district collectorate ‘Prakasam Bhavan’ premises here on Friday.

“Everyone should take Andhra Kesari’s life as an inspiration. The legendary freedom fighter and first Chief Minister of Andhra taught us high standards of human values,” Balineni said.Speaking on the occasion, Suresh said that though the district was named after Prakasam Pantulu, it was not developed as per the expectations and aspirations of the district people.

Previous government neglected the development of this district but now, the State government headed by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is determined to develop the district on all fronts. Apart from the official programme, several private/corporate organisations conducted memorial programmes and paid tributes to the leader at various places across the district.