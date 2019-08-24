Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cold storage owner dupes Indian Bank of rs 4.85 cr 

Takes loan on behalf of 30 farmers; officials may seek CBI probe

Published: 24th August 2019 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  A cold storage owner has reportedly availed a total loan of `4.85 crore in the names of 30 farmers from the Medarametla (Prakasam district) branch of Indian Bank. The issue came to light on Friday. The bank officials had sanctioned `10 to `15 lakh as loans to each farmer. 

After receiving a few instalments, the bank did not get further payments, which resulted in the due amount, adding up to `6 crore with interest. The bank, which investigated the issue, found that one person had availed loans of the said amount on behalf of 30 farmers. Later, the branch manager was demoted and transferred. 

Based on the report of the new manager, the higher officials of the bank were reportedly mulling handing over the case to the CBI or any other central agency. An internal inquiry committee was set up to probe the matter and extract all the facts of the incident. The issue was yet to be reported to the local police. “The higher officials are planning to extend the inquiry to other branches across the State to find out if there are any irregularities,” a bank official said.

