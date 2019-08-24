GVMC turns back as HC stays Ganta’s guest house demolition

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: There was high drama on the midnight of Thursday at TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao’s guest house at Bheemili as a large battalion of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) demolition squad armed with a demolition notice descended. They, however, had to return as the Andhra Pradesh High Court issued stay order against the demolition.

The GVMC issued a notice to owner of the land K Ravindranadh Babu for the second time on Thursday stating that the application under BPS was rejected. However, Ganta’s followers moved a house motion petition in the High Court and secured a stay order restricting the GVMC not to take any coercive steps against the scheduled property for one week. The court asked the appellant authority to dispose of the application pending with them.

Pujitha, who is the lease holder of the property, is the daughter-in-law of Ganta Srinivasa Rao. The TDP leaders alleged that the GVMC action was nothing but political vendetta. It is learnt even as the appeal was pending consideration, the officials of GVMC visited the building on August 10 and 11 and enquired the status of the appeal. Alarmed by the same, Pujitha filed a writ petition in the HC following, which the court issued the stay order.

Nothing but political vendetta

