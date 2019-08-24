Hudhud houses: TDP, YSRC leaders engage in war of words

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tension prevailed as TDP and YSRC leaders were locked in a heated argument at the inauguration of houses built for cyclone Hudhud victims in Sector 7 of MVP Colony here on Friday.

The houses were formally inaugurated by Minister for Tourism Avanthi Srinivasa Rao. However, trouble began when TDP MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu arrived at the venue along with former TDP corporator Ch Pattabhi Ram.

YSRC leader Akkaramani Venkata Rao and others objected to Pattabhi’s presence at the inauguration. This led to argument between two groups. Babu supported the presence of Pattabhi as during his tenure as corporator the houses for victims of cyclone Hudhud were built. He even raised objection over presence of the YSRC leaders in official programmes.

Even as the inauguration was over, there was an argument between them. Ramakrishna Babu staged a dharna for more than an hour protesting against the attitude of YSRC leaders and demanded immediate action.

However, he relented after the police pacified him. Pattabhi Ram lodged a complaint with the III Town police against YSRC leader Venkata Rao and others. Under the cyclone Hudhud relief and rehabilitation scheme, 96 houses were built in three blocks in Venkojipalem.