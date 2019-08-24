Inter-State offender nabbed

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: District police successfully caught an inter-State culprit, Meerja Sajjad Hussain (39)on Friday. He is a native of Nishanpura, Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh and presently was residing at Tanuku Town in West Godavari district.

According to Ongole 2-Town Station House Officer (SHO) G Rama Rao, the accused was a repeat offender and has committed several crimes across the State. He was booked for six cases under the Ongole-2 Town police station limits. After arresting him, police recovered 80 grams of Gold jewellery worth around `2.60 lakh and three motorcycles worth around `1.80 lakh (in total `4.30 lakh) from him.

In this connection, district superintendent of police Siddhartha Koushal appreciated the efforts put in by CCS-DSP A Prasad Kumar, along with CCS (Ongole) CI Rama Rao and Two Town Inspector Rajesh.