Nearly 2 lakh to sit for Andhra Pradesh village secretariat exam

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 1,96,920 candidates are set to appear in the examination for Andhra Pradesh Grama/Ward Secretariat posts, scheduled to be held from September 1 to 8. Accordingly, the district officials are making all necessary arrangements and have selected 365 centres and 70 strong rooms in different areas of the district.

As per the available information, 1,12,218 candidates are going to appear for the exam on September 1. The revenue, education and Mandal Parishad Development officials are inspecting examination centres prepare a route map to move exam materials to the centres on time. Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar directed the officials to provide water, lighting, furniture and other facilities.