Over 2,400 saplings planted at ANGRAU premises

Regional forest officer BSS Murthy said that afforestation in 1.60 crore hectare area globally every year is necessary for maintaining the ecological balance.

GUNTUR: More than 2,400 saplings were planted by the students and employees of the Acharya N G Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU) along with the Guntur rural district police personnel in the University campus here on Friday. On the occasion, Guntur rural SP R Jayalakshmi said that deforestation is bringing about major changes in the atmosphere and urged everyone to come forward and plant a sapling. 

Regional forest officer BSS Murthy said that afforestation in 1.60 crore hectare area globally every year is necessary for maintaining the ecological balance. He added that conservation of trees can reduce global warming by two per cent and also check pollution. 

“As per the findings of researchers, 20 people are benefitted with the plantation of one tree, that is how important trees are to us”. Vice chancellor Dr V Damodhara Naidu, additional SP K Chakravarthy, Registrar Dr D Bhaskar Rao, Dean Dr K Yella Reddy and others participated. 

