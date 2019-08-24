Home States Andhra Pradesh

Plaint against YSRC’s social media wing

Jana sena leaders lodged a complaint against YSRC’s social media wing at Cybercrime Police Station her on Friday for posting derogatory posts against their party chief Pawan Kalyan.

Published: 24th August 2019 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Jana sena leaders lodged a complaint against YSRC’s social media wing at Cybercrime Police Station her on Friday for posting derogatory posts against their party chief Pawan Kalyan.Calling the ruling party president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy immature and inexperienced, the JSP  leaders lambasted him for visiting foreign countries when the State was suffering from floods. 

They further alleged that YSRC was indulging in false practices and defaming JSP in all possible ways using social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter. “YSRC leaders are intentionally targeting Pawan Kalyan on social media. By propagating wrong news about Jana sena and Pawan Kalyan, YSRC is enjoying sadistic pleasure. This type of attitude should not be allowed in politics. Jana Sena won the hearts of people by following zero budget politics,” said the party’s city west constituency in-charge Pothina Venkata Mahesh.

The leaders further found fault with the YSRC propaganda against Pawan alleging his tour to US was to convert black money into white. “Pawan Kalyan is a famous actor and came to politics for the public welfare leaving everything. Allegations of YSRC against Pawan accusing him of having black money is not tolerable. Instead of focusing on public welfare, YSRC is indulging in nasty politics,” the Jana Sena members said.

TAGS
YSRC
