Raid on gutka unit in Prakasam 

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam police on Friday raided a godown in Medarametla village of the district and found that gutka and chewing tobacco manufacturing unit was being run there. Machinery and packaging materials worth `3 crore was seized in the raid.

This development comes just a day after Addanki police arrested a gang for supplying the banned products on Thursday, and seized `16 lakh worth of stocks from them. The police reportedly had received information from the arrested gang members about the existence of the manufacturing unit.