security beefed up at Tirumala

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In view of Central intelligence agencies’ alert to Tamil Nadu government that six Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants entered the State via Sri Lanka, Tirupati urban police beefed up security at all temples in Chittoor on Friday.

The intelligence reports indicated that the six terror operatives landed in Kanyakumari and, from there, headed to their hiding in Coimbatore. One of them is suspected to be a Pakistani national while the other five are identified as Sri Lankan Tamil Muslims, according to the information.

Since the intelligence officials said the suspects were disguised as Hindus, security was stepped up at Tirumala and other temples.On Friday morning, Tirupati police started checking all the vehicles heading to Kanipakam, Srikalahasthi and other temples. Hotels, railway stations and the airport were also checked for any suspicious elements.

“We have deployed additional police personnel at all junctions and entry points of the city. As of now, there is no information on the presence of suspects in Chittoor district. But, the security has been increased to ensure safety of devotees,” Tirupati Urban SP KKN Anburajan told TNIE.