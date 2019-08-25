1.66 lakh PDS beneficiaries finish e-KYC registration in 20 days

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 1.66 lakh white ration card holders from Guntur district finished their electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) registration over the last 20 days. These beneficiaries did not have Aadhaar cards and their names were not mentioned in the pulse survey. The administration had appointed around 800 enumerators for the purpose.

More than 88,000 families were left out in the pulse survey during the financial year 2016-17, according to reports. Hence, they were ordered e-KYC registration by visiting fair price (FP) shops.

Also, 3.05 lakh minors, below the age of 15, were found unregistered in the Aadhaar database. Therefore the officials concerned decided to set up camps at Anganwadi centres and schools.

Joint Collector Dinesh Kumar said that the district administration has decided to set up an additional 100 centres for Aadhaar card enrolment and error rectification.

“As many as 119 centres have been set up at banks and post offices in Guntur district. However, they are not able to meet the demands of the public. Hence we have decided to set up another 100 centres. At the moment, people can get themselves registered at fair price shops,” he explained.

Meanwhile, MLA Gadikota Srikanth Reddy said that there was no deadline to e-KYC registration, so people need not worry. “No dealer can deny ration to any person citing non registration into e-KYC. If anyone is found doing so, punitive action would be taken against them. People can get themselves registered any time they want,” Srikanth Reddy added.