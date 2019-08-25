Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP Bhavan Resident Commissioner Praveen Prakash quits Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam panel 

In his resignation, he said that despite his office had put up an inquiry into the allegations levelled by anonymous devotees, Vigilance and Enforcement officials took up a parallel investigation.

Published: 25th August 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

AP Bhavan Resident Commissioner Praveen Prakash quits Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam panel

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AP Bhavan Resident Commissioner Praveen Prakash resigned as Chairman of the Local Advisory Committee (LAC) of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in Delhi in the wake of a parallel investigation taken up into alleged irregularities in the TTD-run temple.

In his resignation letter, Praveen Prakash explaining the circumstances leading to his decision, said that even as an inquiry into the allegations levelled by anonymous devotees was initiated by his office, Vigilance and Enforcement officials took up a parallel investigation, which will raise questions on the institution of Resident Commissioner thereby negatively impacting the hard earned goodwill. 

Praveen Prakash said though he explained the issue over phone to higher officials, including TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal and Additional DG of Vigilance and Enforcement, the parallel inquiry was not called off. 

“Therefore, driven by a deep desire to protect the painstakingly built relationship of this office with the Telugu community in Delhi, with important official/non-official stakeholders in the capital region and to retain the capacity of the office of AP Bhavan Resident Commissioner  to continue to perform its duties towards the State of Andhra Pradesh with elan and devotion, I am constrained to submit my resignation from the LAC,” he said. 

According to TTD sources, anonymous devotees lodged a complaint a few weeks ago alleging that irregularities to the tune of Rs 4 crore took place in Balaji temple in Delhi under the management of TTD.

Balaji temple in Delhi and some other temples in the vicinity, including temples in Kurukshetra and Rishikesha, are managed by the Local Advisory Committee on behalf of the TTD. It is learnt that the anonymous devotees had pointed out lapses in getting the temple accounts audited by a Chartered Accountant locally, instead of the TTD finance department.

When the petition dated July 22, 2019 was forwarded to Praveen Prakash, in his capacity as LAC Chairman,  after discussing the issue with the TTD Executive Officer, he ordered an inquiry at LAC level on August 14.  Special Officer (Legal Cell) Sarala Devi had taken up the inquiry. 

However, taking serious note of the reports on alleged irregularities in Delhi temple, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy ordered an inquiry by V&E Department. Two days ago, an official of the rank of SI  started inquiry.  

When it was reported that V&E officials faced problems in obtaining records due to non- cooperation from AP Bhavan officials, he stated that his staff extended cooperation to the Vigilance and Enforcement officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AP Bhavan Praveen Prakash Praveen Prakash resignation Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath and several other national leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp