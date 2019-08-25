AP Bhavan Resident Commissioner Praveen Prakash quits Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam panel 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AP Bhavan Resident Commissioner Praveen Prakash resigned as Chairman of the Local Advisory Committee (LAC) of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in Delhi in the wake of a parallel investigation taken up into alleged irregularities in the TTD-run temple.

In his resignation letter, Praveen Prakash explaining the circumstances leading to his decision, said that even as an inquiry into the allegations levelled by anonymous devotees was initiated by his office, Vigilance and Enforcement officials took up a parallel investigation, which will raise questions on the institution of Resident Commissioner thereby negatively impacting the hard earned goodwill.

Praveen Prakash said though he explained the issue over phone to higher officials, including TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal and Additional DG of Vigilance and Enforcement, the parallel inquiry was not called off.

“Therefore, driven by a deep desire to protect the painstakingly built relationship of this office with the Telugu community in Delhi, with important official/non-official stakeholders in the capital region and to retain the capacity of the office of AP Bhavan Resident Commissioner to continue to perform its duties towards the State of Andhra Pradesh with elan and devotion, I am constrained to submit my resignation from the LAC,” he said.

According to TTD sources, anonymous devotees lodged a complaint a few weeks ago alleging that irregularities to the tune of Rs 4 crore took place in Balaji temple in Delhi under the management of TTD.

Balaji temple in Delhi and some other temples in the vicinity, including temples in Kurukshetra and Rishikesha, are managed by the Local Advisory Committee on behalf of the TTD. It is learnt that the anonymous devotees had pointed out lapses in getting the temple accounts audited by a Chartered Accountant locally, instead of the TTD finance department.

When the petition dated July 22, 2019 was forwarded to Praveen Prakash, in his capacity as LAC Chairman, after discussing the issue with the TTD Executive Officer, he ordered an inquiry at LAC level on August 14. Special Officer (Legal Cell) Sarala Devi had taken up the inquiry.

However, taking serious note of the reports on alleged irregularities in Delhi temple, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy ordered an inquiry by V&E Department. Two days ago, an official of the rank of SI started inquiry.

When it was reported that V&E officials faced problems in obtaining records due to non- cooperation from AP Bhavan officials, he stated that his staff extended cooperation to the Vigilance and Enforcement officials.