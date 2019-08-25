Home States Andhra Pradesh

Dance therapy helps for stress-free, healthier life in Vishakhapatnam

The workshop was facilitated by CID-UNESCO certified therapeutic movement facilitator Jyotsna Srikant from Delhi.

Participants of the National Yoga Championship performing yoga asanas at the competition held by Yoga Bharati Trust at KSR complex Sethammadhara in Visakhapatnam on Saturday

Participants of the National Yoga Championship performing yoga asanas at the competition held by Yoga Bharati Trust at KSR complex Sethammadhara in Visakhapatnam on Saturday (Express by G Satyanarayana)

By Sree Chananda M
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Breathe in and breathe out. Tap a foot and leave your stress. This is the motive of ‘Dance Movement Therapy’ (DMT) workshop, organised by Broadway Dance Academy at Starlite Studio, Lawson’s Bay Colony here on Saturday.

The workshop was facilitated by CID-UNESCO certified therapeutic movement facilitator Jyotsna Srikant from Delhi. The DMT is one that uses movement to help individuals achieve physical, cognitive and social integration.

“I believe one cannot be completely fit without a proper mental space,” Shekhar, coordinator of Broadway Dance Academy, said.
 

