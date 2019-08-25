Dance therapy helps for stress-free, healthier life in Vishakhapatnam

Sree Chananda M By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Breathe in and breathe out. Tap a foot and leave your stress. This is the motive of ‘Dance Movement Therapy’ (DMT) workshop, organised by Broadway Dance Academy at Starlite Studio, Lawson’s Bay Colony here on Saturday.

The workshop was facilitated by CID-UNESCO certified therapeutic movement facilitator Jyotsna Srikant from Delhi. The DMT is one that uses movement to help individuals achieve physical, cognitive and social integration.

“I believe one cannot be completely fit without a proper mental space,” Shekhar, coordinator of Broadway Dance Academy, said.

