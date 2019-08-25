Ex-Speaker booked for 'taking' Andhra Assembly furniture, computers for personal use

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Thullur police in the capital region - Amaravati - registered a case against former Speaker of AP State Legislative Assembly Kodela Siva Prasad Rao on charges of misusing the furniture and computers belonging to the Assembly for personal use against the rules

Based on the complaint from AP Assembly Section Officer Eswar Rao, Thullur police registered a case against Kodela under Sections 409 ( Criminal breach of trust by a public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 414 of IPC (Assisting in concealment of stolen property) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Kodela himself has admitted that he has been using furniture belonging to the State Legislative Assembly for his own personal use at his camp offices in Guntur and Sattenapalli. He said that he shifted some of the furniture in the Speakers Chambers in the Assembly to his own camp office when they were being shifted to Amaravati from Hyderabad and claimed that it was for their security and maintenance.

Two days ago, during their inspection, Assembly officials also found the furniture belonging to the Assembly being used at the Automobile Showroom run by Kodela’s son Sivaram in Guntur.