By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation chief Srikesh B Lathkar, along with NEDCAP district manager K Srinivasa Rao inspected TATA Tiago electric cars in Guntur on Saturday. Srinivasa Rao explained the future prospects of electric cars and said that the government was to opt for electric cars in Guntur, Vijayawada, Vizag, Tirupati and Rajamahendravaram as a pilot project.

He said that eco-friendly cars can travel 125 km once fully charged, for which these take 90 minutes through DC charging.