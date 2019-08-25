Rs 100 crore sanctioned for Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences development 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for Health and Medical Education Alla Kalikrishna Srinvas has directed the principal secretary of health department to appoint necessary staff at Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) here.

The Minister also announced release of Rs 100 crore for development of the hospital.Srinivas along with Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana and Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao visited VIMS. Speaking on the occasion, he declared that VIMS developed on the lines of NIMS in Hyderabad. He recalled that foundation stone for VIMS was laid by the then chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

VIMS director Satyavara Prasad presented a power-point presentation on development of the hospital.

Earlier, he visited King George Hospital (KGH) and inspected various wings, including cardiology, radiology, paediatric, AMC and Rajendra Prasad Ward.

Addressing doctors in KGH, the Minister said they should strive to improve health services being rendered to people. He said he would bring to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy about the dilapidated conditions of some blocks and also facilities at the hospital. He said he would strive to increase the number of wards.

Asking the doctors to open a special cell for patients from Agency areas in the district so as to render instant medical service to them, the Minister told the KGH superintendent to appoint drivers for ambulances on outsourcing basis and take up repairs to MRI and scanning equipment immediately. He asked the APSMIDC SE to improve drainage system on the hospital premises.

Deputy Chief Minister Pamula Pushpa Srivani said three new vehicles will be given to Integrated Tribal Development Agencies (ITDAs) for the benefit of tribal people. She asked the doctors to extend medical care for adivasis.

Avanthi Srinivasa Rao said patients not only from north Andhra but also from Chhattisgarh, Madha Pradesh and Odisha come to KGH for treatment. Hence more funds should be sanctioned for development of the hospital, he said. R&B Minister Dharmana Krishna Das was also present in KGH.

VMRDA chairperson Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao said KGH will be completing 100 years in 2023. He said efforts should be made to get more donations from NRIs to procure equipment for the hospital. He asked the Health Minister to develop Victoria Hospital also.

Health secretary K Jawahar Reddy said steps would be taken to complete CSR building. Anakapalle MP Satyavati said the KGH should be developed as superspeciality hospital. MP MVV Satyanarayana and others were also present.