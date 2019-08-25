Stalled head regulator works likely to delay water supply  

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Though the authorities had stated that supply of irrigation water from the Veligonda project to Prakasam, Nellore and Kadapa would begin next year–following the completion of the first phase of project works, the situation on the ground does not seem to support their claims. The supply of water may be delayed as the head regulator works at Kollam Vagu has been stalled due to the increased water-level in Srisailam project.

As River Krishna is getting rainwater from its catchment areas, water in the Srisailsm reservoir has reached its maximum level i.e., 845 feet. As a result, taking up head regulator works at Kollam Vaagu, where two gates are to be built, is difficult at present.

The foundation stone for the Veligonda project was laid in 1996 and the works started from 2005-06 under the ‘Jala Yagnam’ programme. Due to the slow pace of the works, the government had even replaced contractors. The present contracting agency was yet to construct two tunnels and two main head regulators. Around 70 per cent of digging for the tunnel was completed.

For the free flow of water through gravitational force, head regulators are to be placed at around 841 ft height. For all the construction activity to begin, water at the Srisailam project need to come down significantly. “As per the present situation, it may take at least another five to six months for the water-level to decrease at the reservoir. Till then, we won’t be able to continue with head regulator works,” an engineer working with the Veligonda project contracting agency team told TNIE.

Water Resources Minister Anil Kumar Yadav, on the occasion of Independence Day, had said: “The government is determined to complete the prestigious Veligonda project’s 1st phase works by end December 2019 and will supply water for the drinking and irrigation needs of the district (from next year).”

Srisailam reservoir filled to the brim

