Home States Andhra Pradesh

Stalled head regulator works likely to delay water supply  

As River Krishna is getting rainwater from its catchment areas, water in the Srisailsm reservoir has reached its maximum level i.e., 845 feet.

Published: 25th August 2019 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Though the authorities had stated that supply of irrigation water from the Veligonda project to Prakasam, Nellore and Kadapa would begin next year–following the completion of the first phase of project works, the situation on the ground does not seem to support their claims. The supply of water may be delayed as the head regulator works at Kollam Vagu has been stalled due to the increased water-level in Srisailam project.

As River Krishna is getting rainwater from its catchment areas, water in the Srisailsm reservoir has reached its maximum level i.e., 845 feet. As a result, taking up head regulator works at Kollam Vaagu, where two gates are to be built, is difficult at present.

The foundation stone for the Veligonda project was laid in 1996 and the works started from 2005-06 under the ‘Jala Yagnam’ programme. Due to the slow pace of the works, the government had even replaced contractors. The present contracting agency was yet to construct two tunnels and two main head regulators. Around 70 per cent of digging for the tunnel was completed.

For the free flow of water through gravitational force, head regulators are to be placed at around 841 ft height. For all the construction activity to begin, water at the Srisailam project need to come down significantly.  “As per the present situation, it may take at least another five to six months for the water-level to decrease at the reservoir. Till then, we won’t be able to continue with head regulator works,” an  engineer working with the Veligonda project contracting agency team told TNIE.

Water Resources Minister Anil Kumar Yadav, on the occasion of Independence Day, had said: “The government is determined to complete the prestigious Veligonda project’s 1st phase works by end December 2019 and will supply water for the drinking and irrigation needs of the district (from next year).” 

Srisailam reservoir filled to the brim 
As River Krishna is getting rainwater from its catchment areas, water in the Srisailsm reservoir has reached its maximum level i.e., 845 feet. As a result, taking up head regulator works at Kollam Vaagu is difficult at present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath and several other national leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp