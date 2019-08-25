Vanita Vani programme to help female cops in AP's Vizianagaram in air grievances

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Giving top priority to grievances of female cops, Parvatipuram division ASP Sumit Gurud on Saturday launched a grievance redressal programme called ‘Vanita Vani’ at Parvatipuram. It is the first of its kind in the State with an aim to ensure cent per cent job satisfaction to the female cops.

Addressing the female police officers after launching the programme, he said as women played multiple roles in society, they face many challenges daily. After completion of duty hours, the women generally remain busy in domestic work. Working in night shifts would be a tough ask to the female cops.

They also face harassment in the house as well as at workplace. To create a platform to share the grievances of woman cops either professional or personal, the ‘Vanita Vani’ was launched, the ASP added. Under this, the women cops from home guard to SI ranked officials will meet once a month to discuss women issues and take grievance to the notice of higher officials.

Gurud also said that a WhatsApp group was created among the woman cops in the division. Women can bring the issues related to health, family, education and profession to the notice of higher- ups for solution. He also said that they would conduct counselling to sort out family issues.