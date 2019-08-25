Home States Andhra Pradesh

We diverted 46 TMC to Rayalaseema: Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar

Anil Kumar gave a point-by-point rebuttal to TDP’s criticism on flood management, saying that there is no truth in the party’s claim of bid to inundate his riverfront residence.

Published: 25th August 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Irrigation Anil Kumar Yadav addressing media during a press meet in Vijayawada on Saturday

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Irrigation Anil Kumar Yadav addressing media during a press meet in Vijayawada on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu attributed the floods in Krishna river to poor flood management by the YSRC government, Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar gave a point-by-point rebuttal to the Opposition Leader’s criticism. He said had water been released earlier as per Naidu’s argument from Srisailam reservoir, it would not have been possible to divert 46 TMC of water to Rayalaseema as done now.

In a press meet here on Saturday, he explained that the engineering officials regulated the water inflows and outflows at all reservoirs and barrages in the State effectively to ensure no loss of life.

"Until the water level reaches 881 ft (against Full Reservoir Level of 885 ft) in Srisailam reservoir, we will not be able to divert maximum water through Pothireddypadu. We tapped 44,500 cusecs, which is a record. Naidu argued that we should have released the water to Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) much earlier. If we started diverting water through Pothireddypadu when the water level was at 845 ft in Srisailam, we could have taken only 1,000 cusecs per day. On one hand Naidu claims there is no water in Rayalaseema and on the other points fingers at us for diverting water to the region," he explained. 

He further added that so far 46 TMC of water was diverted to Rayalaseema districts and 14 TMC more would be supplied in the next one week. "We were able to tap more water than the previous TDP regime from Srisailam, which was able to use only 38 TMC when water in the reservoir was at the same level last year," he added.

Regarding Nagarjuna Sagar, he said there was 126 TMC of water in it on August 9 when copious inflows started. "The storage capacity of NSP is 312 TMC. Naidu contended that we should have released water even before it reaches the FRL. But, water flows only when it reaches the crest gate level, which happened on August 12. Similarly, anticipating flood, we slowly discharged water from Pulichintala project. We impounded water slowly as per the Central Water Commission (CWC) norms as it is still not fully ready. We were able to store 42 TMC in Pulichintala, which is our government’s achievement. From there water was released to Prakasam Barrage," he noted.

The minister revealed that an average of 8 lakh cusecs of water per day was available at Srisailam during the floods. "At Prakasam Barrage, the flood peaked to 8.5 lakh cusecs only for six hours during the entire flooding. The remaining days it was 6-7 lakh cusecs, which is much lesser than 2009 floods where almost 11 lakh cusecs reached the barrage. Had we released all water as suggested by the TDP chief, it would have inundated the entire region," Anil Kumar said. 

The minister also refuted the claims of Naidu that the government stored 4 TMC of water at Prakasam Barrage to inundate his riverfront residence. "The water level at the barrage naturally increased due to heavy inflows, which was discharged," he recalled.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu Rayalaseema water diversion Andhra Pradesh Water Resources P Anil Kumar Krishna river Nagarjuna Sagar Project 2019 Andhra Pradesh rains
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath and several other national leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp