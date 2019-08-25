Woman found murdered in Araku Valley

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a gory incident, a 21-year-old woman was murdered near Sarabhaguda Colony in Araku Valley in the district on Saturday.

According to the Araku police, Kilo Pushpa of Chinalabudu village had married Mahesh of Bosubeda villages. Pushpa had fallen in love with Mahesh and was incensed when she came to know that he was already married. Later, they both got married and were staying at Araku. However, Pushpa was found dead in the morning.

She died as her head was crushed with a boulder. Parents and family members lodged a complaint with the Araku police and demanded a probe into the murder.