Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to attend Ministry of Home Affairs's meet on Naxalism

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend a day-long meeting on ‘Naxalism’ to be organised by the Union Home Ministry in the national capital on Monday. He will leave for Delhi from Vijayawada at 7:30 p.m. and return on Tuesday.

The meeting will take stock of the operations against Maoists in the 10-Maoist affected States. Chief Ministers and top police officials of the respective States and paramilitary officials will attend the meet. It is the first such meeting organised after Amit Shah took over as the Union Home Minister.

The Maoist problem exists along the borders of AP and Odisha and the presence of Maoists is also suspected in some other parts of the State.