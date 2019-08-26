Andhra Pradesh's R&B Minister Dharmana Krishna Das inaugurates Seedam lift irrigation scheme

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: R&B Minister Dharmana Krishna Das on Sunday said that the YSRCP Government was giving priority to the irrigation projects and other issues relating to the farmers. He launched Seedam lift irrigation scheme at Laxminarayapuram in Kotabommali Mandal, built at a cost of Rs 10.88 crore.

Addressing a public meeting after launching the scheme, he said that the government would extend support to uplift the farmers financially and socially. Krishna Das also said that the government was also giving priority to education and health sectors besides agriculture and its allied sectors.

The Seedam lift irrigation scheme would cover an ayacut of about 1,550 acres in the purview of Seedam, Darivada, Regulapadu, Viswanadhapuram, Anandapuram and Talataria villages in Kotabommali mandal. Krishna Das also said that about 1,400 farmers among the said villages would get water supply for cultivation.

He also said that to satisfy all people Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had launched Navaratnalu, he added. Srikakulam MP K Ram Mohan Naidu, Tekkali MLA K Atchennaidu, Water Resource EE Laxmipati and other officials were present.