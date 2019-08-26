Home States Andhra Pradesh

Class X girl launches ‘We for Flora and Fauna’ to save Vishakhapatnam beach

There is an urgency of keeping our oceans clean as 50 per cent of the oxygen comes from the sea, otherwise we have to face consequences, says Deepsri

Published: 26th August 2019 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Members of ‘We the Flora and Fauna’ team at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam won Sunday morning (Photo |EPS)

By Roopsha Bhattacharjee
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Walk into a beach and it is no more a scenic view. Plastic bottles cluttering under the feet, empty chips packets and cardboard pieces lying scattered on the seashore are an eyesore to watch and hazardous to the environment. To curb this menace, Deepsri, a Class X student, has started an initiative called ‘We for Flora and Fauna’, aiming at voluntary beach cleanup every Sunday.

“Looking at grown-ups not doing their bit and with every day at least one pufferfish washing ashore, made me ponder to form a group of children that voluntarily does beach cleanup rather than doing a walkathon or holding banners,” Deepsri said.

The group is growing and now it has about 35 members, mostly students. They started a voluntary initiative and it is not under any organisation to avoid enforcing decorum and to have freedom of picking up the waste to keep our surroundings clean on a voluntary basis. But the sad thing is that even if a beach cleanup is open to all, only a few people turn up due to ignorance and lethargy, Deepsri said. “There is an urgency of keeping our oceans clean as 50 per cent of the oxygen comes from the sea and if we don’t treat it properly we have to face consequences,” she said. The objective of this initiative is to grab the attention of people and the government to come along and join the mission of ‘saving the oceans because they are dying’.

She said, “Whenever it rains, a chunk of plastic and other non-degradable waste is washed ashore just like in Mumbai. Hence, we want to do the beach cleanup on a large scale with the help of government or else soon the seashore will  be a bed for dead aquatic animals.”

During the beach cleanup done in the early hours at RK Beach near Kurusura submarine museum on Sunday, the volunteers used latex medical gloves instead of plastic and weaved bamboo baskets for collecting the trash. The enthusiastic students also spoke to the adults who were seen in the morning at the pavement to create awareness on the pollution issue.

Anjali, one of the residents opposite the Beach Road, said, “When I came here long ago, the beach was so clean and tidy. My kids used to go to the beach every day and play frisbee, but now it is so untidy with sewage flowing into the sea and broken pieces of beer bottles. Plastic waste is found in heaps. A hazardous environment altogether.” On curbing the menace, she said, “It is by installing more dustbins on the beach, by putting up boards with a sign to not pollute the beaches and by imposing a fine like in Singapore.” 

The increase of plastic waste hitting the plankton bed of the sea has resulted in the rise of temperature and 70 per cent decline in the marine species of Visakhapatnam, according to a study. Many of the species come under the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list. Recently, dead Olive Ridley turtles and pufferfish were washed ashore near Rushikonda and Sagarnagar beaches, she said.
JV Ratnam, the founder of NGO Green Climate, said, “These days there is a craze for ordering online food. Unfortunately, it is packed in plastic covers.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
We for Flora and Fauna vizag beach vishakhapatnam beach clean up International Union for Conservation of Nature plastic use on beaches RK Beach
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp