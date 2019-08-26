Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cluster system for hospitals in Andhra Pradesh to be relaunched in September

Move aims at bringing transparency by decentralising healthcare 

Image for representational purposes( Express illustrations)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The health department has made arrangements to re-launch the cluster system for hospitals across the State from the first week of September. With this move, the government aims at bringing transparency in providing better services to the public by decentralising healthcare.

As per the norms, the PHCs will only provide primary medication. If a patient requires better treatment, he/she will be referred to a cluster hospital. A gynaecologist, an anesthetist, an ophthalmologist, a pediatrist and a physiotherapist will be available at a cluster hospital. 

The appointment of all specialists will be done before the system comes into effect. As part of this, 90 primary health centers (PHCs) in Prakasam district will be divided into nine clusters, with each one having 10 PHCs. The district previously had 18 clusters, when a similar programme was in effect until a few years ago.    

According to information, the District Medical and Health Office had sent a proposal to set up cluster hospitals in Ongole, Chirala, Darsi, Martur, Giddaluru, Markapur, Kanigiri, Kandukuru and Yerragonda Palem areas. This proposal has been approved.

Deputy civil surgeons (DCS) will be appointed as cluster medical officer (CMOs). Each CMO will monitor the activities of 10 PHCs in his cluster. As there are no DCS cadre medical officers readily available, the health department will likely promote PHC medical officers as DCS on August 29.

Prakasam district has three PHC medical officers, with required qualifications to be promoted as DCS. 
For the remaining clusters, the health commissioner might appoint DCS from other districts.

Deputy civil surgeons to head clusters

