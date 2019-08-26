Home States Andhra Pradesh

Former speaker of Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly Kodela Siva Prasada Rao booked for keeping assembly property 

Police register case under Sections 409, 414 of IPC against former Assembly Speaker, launch detailed investigation

Former Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A criminal case was registered against former Speaker of AP State Legislative Assembly Kodela Siva Prasada Rao on Sunday on the charge of using furniture and computers belonging to the Assembly for personal use against the rules. 

Kodela is now recuperating in a private hospital in Guntur after complaining of chest pain two days ago. 
Based on the complaint filed by AP Assembly section officer Eswar Rao, Thullur police registered a case against Kodela under Sections 409 (Criminal breach of trust by a public servant), 414 (Assisting in concealment of stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Thullur police inspector Vijaya Krishna said. 

It may be recalled that Kodela had admitted that he had been using furniture belonging to the Assembly for his own personal use at his camp offices in Guntur and Sattenapalli. He said that he had shifted some of the furniture in the Speaker’s Chambers in the Assembly to his own camp office when they were being shifted to Amaravati from Hyderabad and claimed that it was for their security and maintenance. As the issue took a serious turn, Kodela said he was willing to return the furniture and added Assembly staff can take back the furniture at any time. He even went on to add that he was ready to pay the cost of the furniture.

Two days ago, during their inspection, Assembly officials found some furniture belonging to the Assembly at the automobile showroom being run by Kodela’s son Kodela Sivaram in Guntur. The issue evoked sharp criticism from the ruling YSR Congress, which dubbed Kodela a ‘thief’ for stealing the Assembly property. A section of TDP leaders also spoke against Kodela for not returning the Assembly property even after his tenure ended. Kodela and his family members are also facing a series of cases for allegedly collecting money from builders and indulging in settlements illegally.

As the controversy over the Legislature property raged, DGP Gautam Sawang had transferred Assembly Chief Marshall Ganesh Babu from the post and repatriated him to his parent Octopus, the counter-terror wing of the State police. There were allegations that Ganesh co-operated with the then Speaker in moving the property to the latter’s private premises.

Against this backdrop, a criminal case was filed on Sunday, stating that the Legislature property was lost and found in a private premises. Police sources said a detailed investigation has been launched to establish facts in the case. “Based on the investigation, we will go ahead with the further process,” a senior police official said.

The ruling YSRC dubbed Kodela a ‘thief’ for stealing the Legislature property. “Now that he has been exposed, Kodela is saying he is ready to return the property,” Sattenapalli MLA Ambati Rambabu said.

Controversy kid 
The case was filed under Sections 409 (Criminal breach of trust by a public servant) and 411 (Dishonestly receiving stolen property) of IPC 
The DGP had transferred Assembly Chief Marshall Ganesh Babu from the post  for helping Kodela in shifting Assembly furniture   
Kodela and his family members are also facing a series of cases for allegedly collecting money from builders and indulging in 
settlements illegally

