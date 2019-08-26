Guntur district collector’s surprise visit to social welfare girls’ hostel

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: District collector I Samuel Anand Kumar conducted a surprise inspection at the social welfare girls’ hostel in Prathipadu mandal on Saturday night. Kumar inquired whether the hostel residents were receiving food as per the prescribed menu, and directed the warden to ensure the same.

He also inspected kitchens and toilets and ordered the warden to improve the lighting arrangements and other basic necessities as per the requirement of the inmates.

Tahsildar Purnachandra Rao and MPDO Vijayalakshmi were also present during the inspection.