1.3 lakh to take village/ward secretariat exam in Prakasam

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: District authorities are making arrangements for 1,33,500 applicants who will sit for the recruitment examination for 864 village and ward volunteer posts from September 1 to September 7 in 287 exam centres across the district.

Around 8,000 government officials were appointed for conducting and supervising the examinations. All government, private schools and colleges, were selected as examination centres and holidays were announced on the day of exams.

The collector issued orders to all the officials concerned to takeover the exam centres by 2.00 pm on August 31.

As per reports, 35,000 applicants will sit for the examination at 160 centres in Ongole alone. Exam centres have also been set up at Maddipadu, Korisapadu, Addanki, Martur, Naguluppalapadu, Chirala, Vetapalem and China Ganjam