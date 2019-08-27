Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Deputy CM seeks report on pregnant tribal woman’s death

Published: 27th August 2019 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 11:57 AM

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Deputy Chief Minister Pushpa Srivani has sought a report from Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) project officer (PO)  DK Balaji regarding the death of a pregnant tribal woman of Injari panchayat in Pedabayalu mandalm in the district.  

The Deputy CM called up Balaji on Monday and enquired about the death of Kilo Lakshmi, wife of Chinna Rao. She directed the official to take measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future.
Balaji informed the Deputy CM that awareness was being created among all pregnant women in the Agency areas to join the primary health centres (PHCs) one week before the scheduled delivery date. 

The ITDA project officer said boarding and lodging facility will be provided to the attender of the pregnant woman during her stay at the hospital. He said Rs 15,000 is being sanctioned for each PHC under Janani Suraksha Scheme, adding that doctors were asked to fully utilise the funds. 

Balaji also informed Srivani that a hostel for pregnant women was opened recently at Araku Valley. Similar facility will also be opened in Munchingput mandal, he said. He told the Deputy CM that he would submit a report after investigating into the unfortunate incident.

Ambiulnce service 
The Health and Family Welfare department has put 43 ambulances at the disposal of PHCs, CHCs and areas hospitals. For the tribal hamlets where there is no road connectivity, 42 feeder ambulances have been arranged for shifting the patients to the nearby hospital. 
 

