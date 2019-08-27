APSRTC Employees Union to stage protest on August 28

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Employees Union (EU) has decided to stage protests at 128 bus depots across the State on August 28 in protest against the “unilateral decisions” of the APSRTC management on the merger of the corporation with the State government.

In a press release issued here on Monday, EU State general secretary P Damodar Rao said that on June 14, the State government had constituted two committees — one for discussing ways for the merger of the corporation with the government and the other for purchasing the electric buses. As per the norms, the two committees are likely to submit their report to CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the second week of September.