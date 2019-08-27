Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP alleges scam in TTD after ornaments go missing

BJP leader G Bhanuprakash Reddy said no action was initiated against the the Assistant Executive Officer of the treasury wing who was found responsible for the missing ornaments.

VIJAYAWADA: Yet another controversy hit the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Tuesday with BJP leader and TTD Trust Board former member G Bhanuprakash Reddy alleging that a silver crown weighing five kilos and a few gold articles went missing from the devasthanam treasury almost a year ago.

Speaking to the media, he said the TTD had found an Assistant Executive Officer (AEO) of the treasury wing responsible for the missing of the ornaments -- a five kilo silver crown, two gold rings and a gold chain -- but had not initiated any criminal or disciplinary action against him. "They have been recovering commesurate amount from the AEO's salary," he claimed.

According to him, the TTD estimates the value of the ornaments lost at Rs 7.76 lakh. 

He said the TTD was pinning the entire blame on a single officer and demanded that it come up with a white paper on the missing ornaments from the treasury. "The ornaments were donated by devotees to Lord Venkateswara and the TTD should come clean,'' he demanded and threatened to launch an agitation if the TTD did not clarify on the issue by evening.

When contacted by TNIE, TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal said there might have been a mismatch (in the number items in the treasury) as some excess items are also available in the treasury. ``I will issue a statement either today or tomorrow,'' he said.

