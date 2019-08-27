Former MP Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad takes charge as Chairman of AP Official Language Commission

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Noted writer and former MP Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad assumes charge as the Chairman of AP Official Language Commission at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Monday. He said a four-point agenda was set for achieving the targets.

It includes implementation of Telugu as an administrative language in the Secretariat, making Telugu as a teaching subject, increasing the number of courses to 16 from the present two in the branches of Telugu Universities and development of Telugu language memorials.