Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Jagan should make stand clear on shifting Amaravati’, asks Andhra Pradesh Tobacco Board chairman

Venkatesh claimed that AP government may not develop everything at one place and instead go for decentralisation with four capitals in four different regions of the State. 

Published: 27th August 2019 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amid rumours that Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was planning to shift capital to some other place from the present Amaravati, senior BJP leader and Tobacco Board chairman Y Raghunadha Babu demanded that the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should clarify his government’s stand on the issue as the people of the State were getting agitated.
Speaking to media persons here on Monday,  Raghunadha Babu stated that after Municipal Administration

Minister Botcha Satyanarayana announced that there was a possibility of shifting the capital, people of the State especially farmers who surrendered their lands for the construction of the capital, were agitated.
He criticised Botcha Satyanarayana for making a statement on an important issue like shifting of the capital. “He is behaving irresponsibly.  Making a statement without thinking about the consequences that too by a minister is not correct,” he said.  

He also found fault with Rajya Sabha member TG Venkatesh, who recently shifted to BJP from TDP, for making comments on shifting Amaravati. Venkatesh claimed that the AP government may not develop everything at one place and instead go for decentralisation with four capitals in four different regions of the State. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP leader Tobacco Board chairman Y Raghunadha Babu Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy shift capital Amaravati Botcha Satyanarayana Rajya Sabha member TG Venkatesh
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
Hundreds of new fires have flared up in the Amazon in Brazil, data showed Monday, even as military aircraft dumped water over hard-hit areas and G7 nations pledged to help combat the blazes. (Photo | AP)
Amazon fire: Brazil dumps thousands of gallons of water on raging flames amid fresh flares
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp