‘Jagan should make stand clear on shifting Amaravati’, asks Andhra Pradesh Tobacco Board chairman

HYDERABAD: Amid rumours that Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was planning to shift capital to some other place from the present Amaravati, senior BJP leader and Tobacco Board chairman Y Raghunadha Babu demanded that the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should clarify his government’s stand on the issue as the people of the State were getting agitated.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, Raghunadha Babu stated that after Municipal Administration

Minister Botcha Satyanarayana announced that there was a possibility of shifting the capital, people of the State especially farmers who surrendered their lands for the construction of the capital, were agitated.

He criticised Botcha Satyanarayana for making a statement on an important issue like shifting of the capital. “He is behaving irresponsibly. Making a statement without thinking about the consequences that too by a minister is not correct,” he said.

He also found fault with Rajya Sabha member TG Venkatesh, who recently shifted to BJP from TDP, for making comments on shifting Amaravati. Venkatesh claimed that the AP government may not develop everything at one place and instead go for decentralisation with four capitals in four different regions of the State.