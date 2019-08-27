Home States Andhra Pradesh

NokAir planning to launch flight sevice to Bangkok from Vizag 

Here is a good news for Vizagites. At a time some airlines have withdrawn services from Visakhapatnam, NokAir has come  forward to launch services to Bangkok from the city.

Published: 27th August 2019 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Here is good news for Vizagites. At a time some airlines have withdrawn services from Visakhapatnam, NokAir has come forward to launch services to Bangkok from the city.

Poonam, head of sales from Nok Airlines, on Monday met MP MVVV Satyanarayana at his camp office here on Monday and during the meeting, she disclosed the proposal. NokAir is likely to start operations from Vizag to Bangkok from October 28. 

President of Tours and Travels Association of Andhra Pradesh K Vijay Mohan and vice-president of Air Travellers Association O  Naresh Kumar were also present at the meeting.
The MP promised to extend all possible help to get clearances for the new flight. The MP promised her to get time slots at the airport.

Later, Poonam held a meeting with tour operators in Vizag to seek their opinion with regard to the proposal. Naresh Kumar said the NokAir official was convinced that there was good demand from Visakhapatnam sector for service to Bangkok. He said they told her that in view of the decision of the AirAisa to withdraw service to Bangkok from Visakhapatnam from September 16, it will be opportune time to launch the flight from the city.

He said Poonam told the gathering that NokAir will be launching flight service from Guwahati to Bangkok three days in a week  from October 28. She said she will be sending a favourable report on the proposal to launch flight service from Vizag to their  head office, Naresh Kumar said. She also said if everything goes well the airline wants to launch the flight service from Vizag on  four days in a week from October 28. All the agents assured her that the airlines would do very well and were expecting a fare off  about `12,000.
NokAir proposal has come as a boost to tourism sector in the wake of two airlines have announced discontinuation of flight  services from Vizag  within a fortnight. While Alliance Air withdrew service to Vijayawada due to denial of slot by navy at the  airport Thai Air Asia announced withdrawal of services from Vizag. 

Vijay Mohan said Air Asia have to blame themselves for whole thing. They were selling at `6,000 to `8,000 for a round trip  fare for some time and also for some time topped it up with free baggage.  He said NokAir has good  connectivity from Bangkok to China, Japan, Vietnam, Cambodia and other countries. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nok Airlines MP MVVV Satyanarayana Bangkok Tours and Travels Association of Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
Hundreds of new fires have flared up in the Amazon in Brazil, data showed Monday, even as military aircraft dumped water over hard-hit areas and G7 nations pledged to help combat the blazes. (Photo | AP)
Amazon fire: Brazil dumps thousands of gallons of water on raging flames amid fresh flares
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp