Palakonda Police crack silver jewellery theft case

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Palakonda police cracked the silver ornaments theft case on Monday and nabbed the gang of four women and two men at Palakonda. All the gang members are from Visakhapatnam. Police recovered about 0.5 kg silver jewellery worth Rs 50,000 and a vehicle from the accused.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as S Triveni of Maddilapalem, G Adilaxmi of Pineapple Colony near Simhachalam, T Ramu and Sek Bhanu of Allipuram, Ch Ashok of Allinagaram and Tekkali Sarvesh of Seetammadhara.

Superintendent of Police RN Ammireddy said on August 22, the gang decamped with 0.5 kg silver ornaments from Naidu Jewellers at Palakonda. Four women entered the shop posing as customers and two of them diverted the attention of the owner asking about gold ornaments and their cost.

Meanwhile, another two tactfully decamped with silver ornaments. The SP also said that based on the CCTV footage from the shop as well as at various toll plazas on the national highway, they identified the gang.