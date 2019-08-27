Panic as shopkeepers spot leopard at Tirumala   

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The sighting of a leopard near the newly-constructed Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy temple on the way to Dharmagiri Veda Patasala at Tirumala, left the shopkeepers in a state of panic on Monday night. Residents of Balaji Colony, who have shops near various shrines at Tirumala, stay in their shops at night sometimes.

According to information reaching here, some shopkeepers staying near the Abhaya Anjaneya Swamy temple noticed a leopard and immediately called their friends for help. Police and forest officials rushed to the spot when last reports came in.