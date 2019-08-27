Students for counting TTD hundi collections

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: To tackle staff shortage problem for counting hundi collections at Tirumala and Tirupati temples, the TTD administration has decided to utilise the services of students.

On Monday, 150 students of various TTD-run colleges counted the money deposited by devotees in hundreds of TTD-run temples in Tirupati and Parakamani at Tirumala temple. Even after utilising the services of volunteers, bank staff, retired staff and Srivari Sevakulu, the pile up of coins continued to grow. The TTD has decided to utilise the services of students from various colleges.

Accordingly, the officials have issued orders to the deputy education officer and principals of all colleges for utilising the services of students for counting hundi collection. “Each batch (two batches A and B) will have 25 students and all of them were given white dhoti, along with laddu on subsidy of `5. Each student can have four laddus,” said deputy EO Harindranath.

“We have plans to utilise the services of 100 to 150 students every day. A lecturer has been made in-charge for a batch of 25 students. We will also provide breakfast, lunch and dinner for students,” he added.