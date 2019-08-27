Teen booked for molesting 3-yr-old boy in Prakasam

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A minor was booked under Protection Of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, for allegedly sexually assaulting a 3-year-old boy in Cheemakurthy. The issue came to light after the police nabbed the accused, who is 16-year-old.

According to the police, the 3-year-old, along with his parents, had gone to a church at Venkateswara Colony in the town for Sunday prayers. The boy walked out of the church without the notice of his parents. After noticing the boy’s absence, his parents started looking for him and came to know from a vendor that he left with a teenager.

Later, the boy was found in an unconscious state near a thick bush with severe head injuries, torn trousers and anal wounds. He was taken to a private hospital in Ongole.