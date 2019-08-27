Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauds Andhra, Telangana for handling Naxal threat

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday complimented Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for effectively handling the left-wing extremism. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the inter-State council meeting chaired by Amit Shah here on anti-Maoist operations.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagan asserted that Andhra Pradesh has been handling the left-wing extremism effectively and has underscored the need for intensifying patrolling and deployment of forces in Andhra-Odisha borders.

The CM, besides suggesting to the Centre the steps to be taken to prevent youth from getting attracted to Maoist activities, called for a focus on integrated development in the areas affected by Naxal activities. He also highlighted the development programmes being taken up by his government in the tribal areas in the State.

“AP was promised a Tribal University under AP Reorganisation Act. There is a delay in setting it up. Though the previous government planned to take it to a non-tribal area, our government wants to locate it in a tribal area at Salur in Vizianagaram district,’’ he said.

Stating that they want to set up a Tribal Medical College at Paderu in Visakhapatnam district, he urged the Centre to sanction an engineering college in a tribal area besides speeding up steps to set up the tribal university.

Asserting that his government is making sincere efforts for improving education, health and infrastructure in tribal areas, he said law and order will be maintained properly while continuing efforts for their all-round development.

“People in tribal areas are facing trouble in getting medical help. There is a need for setting up a super-speciality hospital in every Agency area. Our government has already begun efforts in this direction,’’ he said.

“Post bifurcation, AP has been sanctioned four police battalions. The Centre should bear the entire cost of their establishment. At present, the Centre is bearing only first-year establishment cost,’’ he said.

Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam and DGP Gautam Sawang also accompanied the Chief Minister.