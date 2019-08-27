Vasireddy Padma assumes charge as Andhra Pradesh State Women’s Commission chairperson 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hailing women power and stressing the need for the change in the mindset of people and give women their due, Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitharam has said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had selected the right person for the right post when he appointed Vasireddy Padma as the Andhra Pradesh State Women’s Commission chairperson.

Participating as the chief guest of Padma’s swearing-in ceremony, Tammineni said he has been hearing the talk of the equal rights to women since his childhood but it had remained just a slogan.

“Today, Jagan Mohan Reddy has started implementing it and enacted laws that would ensure equal rights including reservation in political posts to women. All men should be ready to give way for women and should welcome the change,” he said. Recalling his association with Padma in the party, the Speaker said her life has been a struggle and she had never compromised on the values.

“She now has judicial powers and she should work in an unbiased manner to resolve the issues of women,” he advised. Speaking on the occasion, Padma thanked Jagan for reposing faith in her. She promised to make an effort to transform the commission from a mechanism that responds after the incident to a mechanism that acts to prevent crimes against women.

“Stress will be laid on to bring change in the school curriculum to educate children about gender equality, respect to women and rights of women,” she said.