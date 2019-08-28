Home States Andhra Pradesh

ABVP members protest near Prakasam collectorate, many arrested

When the protestors tried to encircle the premises, the police arrested many of them and sent them to Two town police station.  

Published: 28th August 2019 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

Members of ABVP(File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  Tense situation prevailed at the district collectorate for a few hours on Tuesday as hundreds of students participated in a protest called by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), demanding the immediate release of pending funds for reimbursing students’ fees. When the protestors tried to encircle the premises, the police arrested many of them and sent them to Two town police station.  

Speaking on the occasion, ABVP Prakasam Vibhag Sanghatan secretary T Hanumanth said, “The government has not reimbursed students’ fees for a long time. As a result, dues have mounted to Rs 122 crores for Prakasam district and Rs 3,000 crore for the entire State.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad ABVP ongole district collector ABVP Prakasam ABVP Prakasam Vibhag Sanghatan secretary
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
Gallery
War and Peace Quotes: 10 memorable lines from Leo Tolstoy's 'anti-state' masterpiece novel
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp