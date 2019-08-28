ABVP members protest near Prakasam collectorate, many arrested

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Tense situation prevailed at the district collectorate for a few hours on Tuesday as hundreds of students participated in a protest called by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), demanding the immediate release of pending funds for reimbursing students’ fees. When the protestors tried to encircle the premises, the police arrested many of them and sent them to Two town police station.

Speaking on the occasion, ABVP Prakasam Vibhag Sanghatan secretary T Hanumanth said, “The government has not reimbursed students’ fees for a long time. As a result, dues have mounted to Rs 122 crores for Prakasam district and Rs 3,000 crore for the entire State.”