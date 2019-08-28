Andhra Pradesh High Court adjourns hearing on APGENCO plea to Sept 4

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court has adjourned the hearing to September 4 on the petition filed by the APGENCO to quash the interim suspension order issued in favour of Navayuga Engineering Company pertaining to the Polavaram Hydel Power Plant. After NECL moved the court against termination of its contract by the APGENCO, the HC issued interim orders suspending the order.

The hearing on renewable energy developers’ petition, requesting that the govt order for the constitution High-Level Negotiation Committee renegotiate renewable Power Purchase Agreements be scrapped, resumes on Wednesday.