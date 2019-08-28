Tension at Sarubujjili MPDO office, ex-whip leader in TDP government booked

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Tension prevailed in Sarubujjili MPDO office as a former government whip and TDP leader Kuna Ravi Kumar and his aides went on the rampage and Kumar threatened the in-charge MPDO and other staff with dire consequences. “Nobody can stop me. Understand. I will beat you in the office by closing the doors. If you disrespect or insult party activists, the action would be severe,” was how Kumar threatened Damodar.

By the time, he was threatening the in-charge MPDO, some party workers damaged windowpanes and furniture at the office. Tension continued in the MPDO office until 4 pm. On Monday night at 11 pm, in-charge MPDO A Damodar Rao filed a complaint at Sarubujjili police station against Kumar and his aides for threatening the government officials and damaging public property.

After preliminary probe, Sarubujjili police filed a case on Tuesday. Sarubujji police said a case was filed against Kumar and 11 others under Sections 427, 353, 506, 143 r/w 149 of the IPC and Section 3 of the Public Property Damage Act. “We are searching for the accused in their villages,” a police officer said.

Addressing mediapersons, an infuriated District NGO Association president Hanumantu Sairam and MPDO Association district secretary Kiran said officials were like bridges between the government and the public. “We don’t support any political party, but have to support the government as it is our duty. Threatening officials on duty was not at all acceptable,” Sairam said.

Being a former government whip himself, Kumar’s behaviour was condemnable, he added.

Sairam also said they would meet the District Collector and seek the protection to officials. “If required we would go for a Statewide strike,” he added. Meanwhile, the video clip of Kumar threatening the in-charge MPDO and other officials went viral on social media since Monday afternoon.

