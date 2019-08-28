TTD plans to re-lay roof over 18-km-long Tirumala pathway

Home States Andhra Pradesh

According to officials, the existing 18-km roof on the pathway was constructed in 1982.

TTD administration

Tirumala Tirupati Temple (File photo )

By B Murali
Express News Service

TIRUMALA:  The existing roof over the 18-km-long pathway from Alipiri to Tirumala, which provides shelter to thousands of devotees who trek to Tirumala, will be replaced with a new one if the plans of the TTD materialise. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal and Special Officer AV Dharma Reddy held lengthy discussions on how to go ahead with the construction of the new one in the place of over the three-decade-old structure.

According to officials, the existing 18-km roof on the pathway was constructed in 1982. With the technology available then, the rooftop was constructed from normal sea level to 1,275 sea level. On average, daily 30,000 people reach Tirumala on foot. “Often, small pieces of the roof give way and fall on the devotees,” an official said, adding that the TTD’s engineering department too found cracks developing at some places on the roof.

With a constant influx of pilgrims, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams could not take up proper renovation works. However, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has now decided to take up construction of a new roof after demolishing the old one. It is estimated that the construction cost would be around `20 crore. Sources said Dharma Reddy took the initiative to find a donor to meet the expenses and had finally found one. “The donor will bear the entire cost of construction,”’ the official said.

Break darshan cancelled 
Tirumala: The TTD has announced that from September 28 to October 10, break darshan and room allotment to donors stands cancelled in view of annual Brahmotsavams of Srivari temple.  Similarly, from September 29, day of Ankurarpanam till Oct 8, special darshan for the elderly, physically challenged and parents with one-year-old infants via Supatham stands cancelled. The TTD has urged donors to take note of the changes.

