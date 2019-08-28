Home States Andhra Pradesh

Won’t support if govt relocates capital: Andhra Pradesh BJP

Published: 28th August 2019 04:45 AM

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Advising State ministers to refrain from ‘loose’ talk over the capital, which is triggering concerns among farmers, BJP State leaders said that they would not support the YSRC government’s decision if it decides to relocate the capital. They also demanded a clear statement on the issue from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. 

Party State president Kanna Lakshminarayana, Rajya Sabha MP Sujana Chowdary and others interacted with the farmers of the 29 villages in a meeting held in Rayapudi on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Kanna recalled that Jagan, as the Opposition leader, did not object to Amaravati being made the capital. “But, after coming to power, the government’s hasty decisions are hurting the State.

I supported the idea of capital in Guntur district when it was proposed. And the BJP will be with the farmers of the capital region, who had given their lands, and will in no way accept if there were ever to be a relocation,” he said. He added that the saffron party would extend help if the farmers were to continue their fight. On the occasion, the farmers came down heavily on the YSRC government and alleged that the ministers were lying. “Let them come here and see for themselves that this area is not flood-prone. They are just spreading lies,” they alleged.

Sujana Chowdary observed that farmers had given their lands to a government, but not to a party. 
“Government should be a continuous process. The farmers have voluntarily given their lands. The ministers should stop loose talk regarding the capital as it is sending a wave of panic among the stakeholders,” he said. 

Later, the BJP leaders inspected the projects, works of which have come to a halt. Sujana remarked that Amaravati turned into a ghost city due to the unwise decisions of the ruling party.Earlier in the day, the farmers continued their protests at Yerrabalem village. Later, they also met Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and sought his support to their fight. Since there was no official announcement by the government on the issue, the Vice-President told the farmers not to worry.

