 Narasaraopet MP urges Guntur collector for Nagarjuna Sagar water supply toVinukonda

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Narasaraopet MP Lavu Srikrishnadevarayalu has requested Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar to supply water from Nagarjuna Sagar right canal to Vinukonda constituency. In his representation to the official submitted here on Wednesday, he said the region has been under crisis for the last 10 years due to lack of irrigation and drinking water, and insufficient rainfall. So, the MP requested that the irrigation and panchayat raj departments take steps to immediately fill tanks in Vinukonda using water from the project on Krishna river.

People in Savalyapuram, Bollapalli, Epuru, Nuzendla and Vinukonda mandals in the assembly constituency have been dealing with severe water shortage. So, the district officials are urged to visit the drought-prone areas and check capacity of the tanks.

“After recent floods, plenty of water is available in the NS right canal.” The collector assured him that necessary steps would be taken. YSRC leader Makkena Mallikharjuna Rao and other leaders also submitted similar representations to the official.