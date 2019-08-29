Home States Andhra Pradesh

ABVP stages protest in Guntur

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest in front of the Collectorate on Wednesday, demanding the release of funds for fee reimbursement and scholarships for degree students.

Published: 29th August 2019

By Express News Service

Vibhag Sanghatana Mantri Ch Sriram and ABVP state joint secretary Koushik requested the State government to do the same as soon as possible. 

Koushik alleged the government was creating doubts among students by issuing new orders. “The government should release Rs 9 crore for fee reimbursement on time,” he added.

