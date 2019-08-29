ABVP stages protest in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest in front of the Collectorate on Wednesday, demanding the release of funds for fee reimbursement and scholarships for degree students.

Vibhag Sanghatana Mantri Ch Sriram and ABVP state joint secretary Koushik requested the State government to do the same as soon as possible.

Koushik alleged the government was creating doubts among students by issuing new orders. “The government should release Rs 9 crore for fee reimbursement on time,” he added.