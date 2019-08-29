Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh humbled by slump in economy

Against an expected 14%, State achieved a growth of just 5.3%; officials attribute it to fall in iron, steel prices

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  With the fall in prices of iron and steel as well as cement, the State government witnessed a slump in revenue in commercial taxes in the past four months. As against anticipated 14 per cent, the State achieved 5.3 per cent growth as the revenue was not generated on expected lines in the past four months. Officials placed the figures before Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who held a review with the officials of Excise, Revenue and Transport departments, on Wednesday.

Finance department officials said that the fall in the prices of iron, steel and cement had its impact on the overall revenue collections. “Added to this, the slowdown in the automobile sector brought down the GST collections,’’ the officials clarified.

Officials, however, expressed the optimism that the State would see a turnaround by the end of the financial year. In addition to this, the State government will get Rs 597 crore as GST compensation in the first week of September, officials told the CM. “We are hopeful that the State will achieve 14 per cent growth in commercial taxes revenue,’’ they said.

Meanwhile, the officials said the consumption of liquor too witnessed a drastic fall in the State as a result of the government crackdown on unauthorised liquor outlets (belt shops). Excise department officials informed Jagan Mohan Reddy that the sale of liquor by July in the current fiscal had shown a decrease of 12 lakh cases when compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. 

Officials said that liquor consumption will come down as the government is all set to take over liquor shops in a phased manner, cut down on the number of shops to 3,500 from 4,380 and allocate Rs 500 crore to set up de-addiction centres to sensitise the people about the evils of liquor consumption.

FAST FACTS

Drastic fall in liquor consumption
Closure of belt shops helped reduce liquor consumption
Sale of liquor decreases by 12 lakh cases by July, 2019 when compared to the
Previous year’s figure
Liquor outlets to be cut down from 4,380 to 3,500 by October and, on the whole, 20% of shops will be closed each year until total prohibition is achieved
Government to open 503 liquor shops on a pilot project from September 1
To allocate Rs 500 crore for setting up of de-addiction centres

