BJP lodges police complaint, demands probe into missing TTD jewellery

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Seeking criminal proceedings against the persons responsible for missing jewellery from the treasury of the TTD, BJP State general secretary G Bhanu Prakash Reddy submitted a representation to Tirupati Urban SP KKN Anbu Rajan on Wednesday.

Later, addressing the media, he said that the TTD issued a notice to the deputy EO (treasury) on May 5, 2018, stating that a silver crown, gold coins, a ring and other jewellery items worth Rs 19,16,264 were missing from the treasury. The TTD, in its order issued on March 27 this year, informed the AEO that the amount equal to the value of the missing jewellery would be recovered from his salary, the BJP leader said.

He was of the view that it was unfair on the part of the authorities to force the official to compensate for the loss of jewellery without first unravelling the mystery. Such a move without fixing the responsibility was nothing but hurting the sentiments of devotees, he observed.